University of Florida moving all classes online no later than Monday

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of Florida Associate Provost for Teaching and Technology Andy McCollough has announced all classes at the university must be moved online as soon as possible and no later than Monday.

McCollough says further information will be forthcoming, but it is important to note that this move is no longer optional.

The school had originally announced on Monday that the university was recommending instructors to move their courses from face-to-face to electronic effective immediately.

As of now, the university is planning to deliver its usual summer sessions. However, it is possible that circumstances may require all courses to be delivered online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

