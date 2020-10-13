University of Florida cancels football team activities amid coronavirus concerns

Florida tight end Kyle Pits (84) leaps up as he celebrates a touchdown catch with teammates during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP, Pool)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Athletic officials from the University of Florida say they have paused football team activities after an increase in positive coronavirus tests among players.

The announcement from UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin came Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, five new coronavirus cases were revealed in the school’s latest testing results that were released on Tuesday.

Stricklin says head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, as well as had conversations with the SEC. The school says the situation will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

The Gators are scheduled to play the defending national champion LSU Tigers on Saturday.

The news comes just one day after Dan Mullen had said he wanted to pack “90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field.”

