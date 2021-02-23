University Mall vaccine site will move to Raymond James Stadium

An empty parking lt outside Raymond James Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The space where people go to get tested for the coronavirus is now where they will go to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Florida Divsion of Emergency Management has decided to move the vaccine site at University Mall to Raymond James Stadium to “address the logistical challenges” the site has faced over the last few weeks.

The state had been giving vaccines to seniors at the mall since January, but has come under fire because of the long lines. Some seniors told 8 On Your Side they waited hours in line only to be turned away before they could get their second dose.

Florida Division of Emergency Management spokeswoman Samantha Bequer said Tuesday that the site will be moving to Raymond James Stadium, but when that will happen is still unknown. She said those who’ve already made appointments will have their appointments honored at the new location.

“It’s important to note – this relocation will not reduce COVID-19 testing services. The state is committed to providing accessible COVID-19 testing and will continue to operate a state-supported testing site in Hillsborough County,” Bequer said.

The site has been administering 1,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each day. Appointments are required. No walk-ups will be accepted.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-200-3896 or TTY 1-844-251-5532 or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.