Universal Orlando sends out survey with hypothetical reopening plans

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Universal Orlando sent its annual pass holders a survey on Thursday that asked people what their expectations would be if the park were to reopen and gave some hypothetical reopening scenarios.

The survey asked people how soon after a hypothetical reopening they would be likely to visit. Among the hypothetical reopening dates listed in the survey were June 1 and July 1.

One of the questions asks users to rate their level of comfort if the resort implemented temperature checks, conducted “contact tracing” with cellular phone GPS data to track potential exposures, or rapid COVID-19 tests upon arrival at the park.

The survey also asked people how likely they would be to visit if just one Universal Orlando theme park was open at a time. Under the hypothetical scenario described in the survey, Universal said the cost of admission would be discounted to approximately 50% off of the usual price.

Universal also presented several possible promotions around visiting the park and asked survey takers to decide which ones would be most attractive to them.

Universal Orlando has been closed since mid-March and has said it will remain closed through at least May 31.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: