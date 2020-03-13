Universal Orlando resort closing due to coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Out of an abundance of caution, Universal Orlando Resort says they will temporarily close its theme parks.

The closure is effective at the close of business on Sunday, March 15 and is expected to remain closed through the end of March – but will continue to evaluate the situation.

Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

Universal Resort says guests who have booked travel packages or tickets with the resort can call 877-801-9720 for more information.

Universal says hourly team members will be paid for any work scheduled through the end of March.

This comes following the announcement Walt Disney World will also be called throughout the month of March.

