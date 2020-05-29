Universal Orlando giving access to parks before formal reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando announced on Friday that it will be reopening some of its hotels next week ahead of the reopening of theme parks.

The reopening of hotels will begin on June 2.

Universal said the hotels are opening before the parks to give guests the opportunity to check-in and get settled before visiting the theme parks and taking advantage of early park admission. Guests arriving on June 2 will not be able to enter the parks until June 3 with the formal reopening taking place on June 5.

The phased reopening of the hotels will include Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites. Plans for Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will be announced at a later time, Universal said.

The hotels will be reopened with the following safety measures in place:

Guests, team members and vendors are required to wear face coverings in public areas.

Team members and vendors will be required to have temperature checks upon arrival. Those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be allowed to work.

Guests will be asked to self-screen for COVID symptoms and quarantine orders prior to arrival/entrance

Guests will have temperature checks upon arrival and return unless previously checked at the hotel that day prior to boarding our resort transportation system. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater after three checks, including one with a new thermometer, will be asked to seek medical attention and obtain medical clearance prior to being permitted to enter. We understand some guests may feel they have special conditions, which we will consider upon request.

Hand sanitizer stations in public areas and elevator landings

Enhanced cleaning of guest rooms, meeting rooms and public areas with an EPA-approved cleaner and disinfectant

All guest rooms will be serviced after checkout. When possible, guest rooms will be left vacant for 24-48 hours upon checkout, before thoroughly cleaning and checking in a new guest.

Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas such as telephones, remote controls, door handles, light switches, elevators, and table tops, among others

Food & Beverage outlet capacities limited based on latest recommendations and guidelines

Guests and staff are required to practice social distancing; social distancing signs and reminders will be in high-traffic areas

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: