Breaking News
Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor moving forward with city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow

Universal Orlando extends closure amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
universal-orlando_140481

TAMPA (WFLA) – Universal Orlando is extending its closure due to the coronavirus outbreak through April 19.

The announcement was made quickly after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced a stay-at-home mandate through April 9.

The closure at Universal Orlando includes theme parks and CityWalk, as well as hotels.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed with the guidance of health and government officials.

Universal Orlando Resort said they have created programs to those who’ve booked travel packages or tickets with them.

Guests can call the following number for more information: 877-801-9720.

Universal Orlando Resort closed its theme parks on March 15.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve"

Castor stay-at-home order coming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Castor stay-at-home order coming"

Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24"

YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers"

Coronavirus: Pinellas schools to hand out laptops to students in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Pinellas schools to hand out laptops to students in need"

Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss