Universal Orlando extends closure amid coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA (WFLA) – Universal Orlando is extending its closure due to the coronavirus outbreak through April 19.

The announcement was made quickly after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced a stay-at-home mandate through April 9.

The closure at Universal Orlando includes theme parks and CityWalk, as well as hotels.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed with the guidance of health and government officials.

Universal Orlando Resort said they have created programs to those who’ve booked travel packages or tickets with them.

Updates are also available at https://t.co/CuwZdFJTBx. pic.twitter.com/PvYCYG4Odj — Universal Woahlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 24, 2020

Guests can call the following number for more information: 877-801-9720.

Universal Orlando Resort closed its theme parks on March 15.

