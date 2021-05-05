Universal Orlando ending temperature checks on Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando announced Wednesday that temperature checks will no longer be required upon entry starting Thursday.

“We’re excited to enhance your Universal experience with the latest safety updates from local health and government officials. There are no more temperature checks upon entry,” a statement on Universal’s website said.

Social Distancing between travel parties has also now been reduced to three feet (1 meter).

Universal says most of their original safety protocols will remain unchanged including face coverings being required and an ongoing dedication to cleanliness and sanitization.

Anyone with a 100.4-degree temperature or above would not be allowed inside the park. Anyone in their party would also not be allowed to go into the park.

The news comes shortly after Disney announced they would also be ending temperature screenings later this month.

Disney and Universal have been conducting temperature screenings since both parks reopened last year after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.