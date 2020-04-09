Universal Orlando closing CityWalk, resorts through May 31

TAMPA (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has announced extended closures amid coronavirus concerns.

Universal Orlando says they will close resorts and Universal CityWalk at least through May 31.

All Universal Orlando Resort Hotels have also temporarily suspended operations through this time period.

In a statement, Universal said they are working hard to find solutions to sustain their business.

Our team members will be paid at 100 percent through April 19, but as we enter a more prolonged closure period, we need to take additional measures. Beginning April 20, nearly all our team members will be paid at 80 percent of their pay – and we will ask them to adjust their work accordingly. A small group of team members will be asked to continue working at 100 percent and will continue to be paid at that level. We have also made the difficult decision that we will furlough our part-time hourly workers beginning May 3. During this time, we will fully cover the cost of benefit plans for those team members who have them. All of these team members remain in our thoughts – and, while we don’t yet know when, we look forward to returning them to work one day. Universal Orlando Resort

Universal says they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments based on the guidance from health agencies and government officials.

Here's the latest update from our destination.



Updates are also available at https://t.co/zdKuISXe1I pic.twitter.com/aslFjegCf4 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 9, 2020

Guests can call 877-801-9720 for more information.

