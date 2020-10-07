Universal Orlando announces more layoffs due to pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Universal Orlando announced Wednesday that it will layoff more workers amid business struggles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the company didn’t say how many jobs are being impacted, but it did say that these layoffs do not include hourly workers.

“We continue to manage our business through challenging times and we again have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce as we position our business for the future. These positions are throughout our organization – but do not include our hourly workers. We continue to be aware of the impact this will have on those affected by this action and we are working to support them through this process,” a statement from Universal said.

Universal closed its Orlando parks in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and then reopened in June at limited capacity.

The announcement comes after Disney announced last month that 28,000 workers at its parks in Central Florida and California will be laid off due to impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 15,000 Walt Disney World workers in Central Florida have been impacted by those cuts.

The new round of layoffs comes after Universal previously announced some layoffs at parks and resort hotels in Orlando.