Universal Orlando’s CityWalk reopening on limited basis on May 14

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando’s CityWalk will reopen with limited operations on May 14.

Select CityWalk venues reopening for guests from 4–10 pm daily include:

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.™ Restaurant and Market

Jimmy Buffett’s® Margaritaville® (outside & Lone Palm)

Red Oven Pizza Bakery™ mobile ordering available

Voodoo Doughnut mobile ordering available

Shopping venues:

Airbrush

Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company® (retail only)

Universal Studios Store™ and select merchandise carts

Entertainment venue:

Hollywood Drive-In Golf™

Each restaurant will have a limited menu and limited seating available. Blue Man Group, all nightclubs and Universal Cinemark will remain temporarily closed at this time.

Universal says all guests will be required to wear a face-covering during their visit as well as undergo temperature checks upon arrival, guests with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be admitted.

Universal Orlando’s theme parks and hotels remain closed through at least May 31 and they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.

