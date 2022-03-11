United Airlines to bring back workers idled over vaccination

FILE – In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines is bringing back workers who were put on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The airline told employees Thursday, March 10, 2022 that workers who claimed a medical or religious exemption from the vaccines will be allowed back starting March 28. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is bringing back workers who were put on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The airline told employees Thursday that workers who claimed a medical or religious exemption from the vaccines will be allowed back starting March 28.

The company’s vice president of human relations says United is making the move because it expects COVID-19 cases and deaths to keep falling.

He says United could re-evaluate its safety rules if another variant arises or COVID-19 trends go back up. United CEO Scott Kirby has pushed the mandate as a critical safety measure.