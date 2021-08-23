Union leaders and Disney reach agreement for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

Guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Union leaders and Walt Disney World have reached an agreement for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

“In the agreement, Disney has made the decision to require all Service Trades Council Union represented employees to show proof of vaccination by October 22, 2021,” a release states.

Employees with medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs will be eligible to apply for exemption.

“Disney will make every effort to reasonably accommodate employees with a medical or religious accommodation need in their current role or classification. Cast Members who do not comply with the vaccine requirement and do not request a legitimate accommodation, will be separated from the Company with a ‘yes’ rehire status,” a statement said.

Disney will be holding on-site vaccine events over the next several weeks.