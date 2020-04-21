Unemployment woes continue as state launches new tracking site

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Since March 16, the chairs at Ferrara Dental have been empty. The feeling by staff members has been an empty one, especially when it comes to Florida’s unemployment system.

“It’s been absolute chaos,” said owner Leslie Ferrara.

Ferrara was forced to close her successful downtown Tampa practice because of coronavirus. That forced her 10 employees to file for unemployment. Or, at least try.

“For the staff to file for unemployment, for a couple of them it took weeks to actually get the applications to go through because the website would crash,” Ferrara said. “We’re going on five weeks and not a single one of my staff members have received unemployment. It’s been incredibly frustrating and heartbreaking to see them so hopeless over this process.”

A lot of Floridians feel the same way: filing for unemployment during the pandemic is like pulling teeth.

A dashboard, launched recently, shows unemployment figures, including how more than 1.6 million people filed for claims in Florida from March 15 to April 20.

Around 170,000 have been processed, the site shows, with almost 95,000 paid.

8 On Your Side also looking into unemployment and your credit. Once people get through, some are worried have unemployment under their belts may be a bad thing.

“You don’t have to worry about unemployment affecting your credit report or credit scores,” said Rod Griffin of Experian.”

8 On Your Side has asked state officials what people can do if they cannot get through on the unemployment site. The simple answer: try again. So far, the system has been overwhelmed.