Unclaimed bodies of COVID-19 victims in New York will be buried in mass graves at Hart Island

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, New York City’s medical examiner confirmed that the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold on to remains to 14 days from 30 days before they will be transferred for temporary internment at a City Cemetery. Earlier in the week, Mayor Bill DeBlasio said that officials have explored the possibility of temporary burials on Hart Island, a strip of land in Long Island Sound that has long served as the city’s potter’s field. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (CNN) – More unclaimed bodies in New York will be laid to rest on hart island.

The cemetery has been used for years as the burial ground for people who had no family come forward to claim them.

And now it will be used for COVID-19 victims in the same situation.

New York City leaders say only bodies that haven’t been claimed after a couple of weeks will be buried and they were doing so to help open up space in morgues for more dead people.

Usually, bodies are kept in the morgue for up to two months before being buried but now the city will move unclaimed bodies to hart island after two weeks.

More than a million people are interred in the cemetery.

