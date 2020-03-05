Ultra Music Festival postponed amid Coronavirus concerns

Audrey Miller, 23, of southern California, poses for a photograph as she waits in line to attend the Ultra Music Festival, Friday, March 18, 2016, in Miami. The festival features electronic dance music with DJs from around the world. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – This year’s Ultra Music Festival will be postponed amid concerns about the new coronavirus, a source with the City of Miami confirmed Wednesday to NBC Miami.

According to the Miami Herald, Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes has confirmed that the three-day electronic music festival will not take place from March 20-22. This will mark the first time in the festival’s 21 years that it will not take place in the Miami area.

According to the Miami Hearld, Miami officials were discussing the event’s postponement and promised an announcement on Friday morning with a decision whether or not they would allow the festival to continue. The time, they said, would allow the city and festival organizers time to “tie up” some “loose ends.”

“This event is very unique, because you have people traveling from over 100 countries, according to their website, from around the world, it presents a unique event where there are unique threats, possible threats to the residents of the City of Miami,” Suarez said.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 in South Florida, though three cases have been reported in Florida.

