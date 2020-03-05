Ultra Music Festival postponed amid Coronavirus concerns

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – This year’s Ultra Music Festival will be postponed amid concerns about the new coronavirus, a source with the City of Miami confirmed Wednesday to NBC Miami.
According to the Miami Herald, Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes has confirmed that the three-day electronic music festival will not take place from March 20-22. This will mark the first time in the festival’s 21 years that it will not take place in the Miami area.
According to the Miami Hearld, Miami officials were discussing the event’s postponement and promised an announcement on Friday morning with a decision whether or not they would allow the festival to continue. The time, they said, would allow the city and festival organizers time to “tie up” some “loose ends.”
“This event is very unique, because you have people traveling from over 100 countries, according to their website, from around the world, it presents a unique event where there are unique threats, possible threats to the residents of the City of Miami,” Suarez said.
There are no known cases of COVID-19 in South Florida, though three cases have been reported in Florida.
LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS
- Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen’s death responds to Sheriff Chronister’s interview with WFLA
- Coronavirus fears causing Tampa Bay stores to run low on supplies
- Tampa police investigating hit-and-run
- Rural hospitals look for help as coronavirus threat continues
- Bill requiring ‘silent reflection’ to start school day passes Florida House