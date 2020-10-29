UF Health involved in clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment

TAMPA (WFLA) – University of Florida Health is now involved in a clinical trial for the Regeneron Pharmaceutical antibody cocktail to treat COVID-19.

Dr. Mark Brantly, who is the principal investigator of the trial at UF Health, says the test is currently in phase two.

“The drugs are designed essentially to prevent infection of the COVID-19 virus into particularly our respiratory cells and so basically by doing that abort all of the clinical symptoms associated with it,” said Dr. Brantly.

The test will examine the effectiveness of the treatment on people with mild symptoms of the virus and those with severe symptoms.

Dr. Brantly says the test is one of several examining different drugs that can be used to treat COVID-19.

“We anticipate it may be cocktails of drugs that end up being sort of the primary for people who are affected with this virus,” said Brantly.

UF Health hopes to enroll at least 20 hospitalized patients in this phase of the clinical trial.