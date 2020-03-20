UCF student tests positive for coronavirus, more being tested, officials say

Coronavirus

by: , WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
R-UCF-UNIVERSITY-OF-CENTRAL_1522755570839.jpg

TAMPA (WFLA/WESH) – A University of Central Florida student has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed Thursday.

The student is currently recovering away from the university.

Officials said the risk of anyone who came in contact with him developing symptoms is low. The university said it is decontaminating the residence hall where he lived and classrooms he visited out of an abundance of caution.

Additionally, a military contractor who works at the Partnership IV Building in the Central Florida Research Park near the main campus has also tested positive for COVID-19. Several of his colleagues have also submitted tests.

The university has asked employees at the UCF Institute for Simulation and Training to monitor their health.

The Partnership IV Building will be closed for two weeks for decontamination.

Officials said other students at the university who have shown coronavirus symptoms are being tested and are self-quarantining.

“While we believe their risk is low, this is a wake-up call that COVID-19 is at UCF and all of us must be vigilant,” Associate Vice President of UCF Student Health Services Dr. Michael Deichen said. “This news hits close to home for UCF. But we must understand that as testing becomes more widely available across Central Florida, the number of positive cases will grow.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment claims surge amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6"

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana"

COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds"

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"

Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss