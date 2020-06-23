UCF-area bar has alcohol license suspended after employees, patrons test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The alcohol beverage license at a bar near the University of Central Florida has been suspended after employees and patrons test positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say 13 employees and at least 28 patrons of The Knight’s Pub have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, contact tracing by the Florida Department of Health helped identify the patrons who visited the bar.

The Department can pull the license of a business if it finds there is an immediate serious danger to public health.

It also noted The Knight’s Pub failed to enforce any of the required social distancing protections.

The license has been removed until further notice.

