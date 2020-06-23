UCF-area bar has alcohol license suspended after employees, patrons test positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The alcohol beverage license at a bar near the University of Central Florida has been suspended after employees and patrons test positive for the coronavirus.
Officials say 13 employees and at least 28 patrons of The Knight’s Pub have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to officials, contact tracing by the Florida Department of Health helped identify the patrons who visited the bar.
The Department can pull the license of a business if it finds there is an immediate serious danger to public health.
It also noted The Knight’s Pub failed to enforce any of the required social distancing protections.
The license has been removed until further notice.
