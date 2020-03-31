Uber pledges 10 million free rides for health workers and elderly affected by COVID-19

TAMPA (CNN) – Uber is now offering 10 million free rides to health care workers and seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it’s working directly with cities, food banks, and hospitals to get people what they need.

Uber has already begun giving free rides to healthcare workers get to their jobs and free meals.

Organizations looking help with rides or food deliveries can reach out to uber by going to Uber’s website.

