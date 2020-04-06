U.S. ‘wasted’ months before preparing for virus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first alarms sounded in early January that the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China would ignite a global pandemic.

But the Trump administration squandered nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal stockpile of critically needed medical supplies and equipment.

Purchasing contracts reviewed by The Associated Press show that federal agencies waited until mid-March to begin placing bulk orders of N95 respirator masks, mechanical ventilators and other equipment needed by front-line health care workers.

Now, the national stockpile is nearly drained just as the numbers of infected patients needing critical care is surging.

Click here to read the full story on APNews.com.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations"

Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus"

Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars"

Life-sized 'Candy Land' game and pinwheel field pops up in Seminole Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life-sized 'Candy Land' game and pinwheel field pops up in Seminole Heights"

Tampa church offers drive-in worship service, a decades old tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa church offers drive-in worship service, a decades old tradition"

Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch"

Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic"

Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home"

Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss