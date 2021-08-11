U.S. sends hundreds of ventilators to Florida as Covid surge continues

Coronavirus

by: Shannon Pettypiece

Posted: / Updated:

Video: How to avoid a surprise bill for a COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The federal government has sent hundreds of ventilators and other equipment this week to help Florida respond to a record number of Covid hospitalizations.

The devices, which came from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile, included 200 ventilators and 100 smaller breathing devices and related supplies, said an official of the Department of Health and Human Services.

A record number of people have been hospitalized in Florida in a surge of Covid infections being driven largely by the unvaccinated, public health officials have said.

On Tuesday, 14,787 people were hospitalized for Covid-19, 145 percent more than during the state’s previous peak in July 2020, according to the Florida Hospital Association. Nearly 90 percent of the state’s intensive care beds were in use, and 85 percent of all patient beds were filled, the group said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss