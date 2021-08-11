U.S. sends hundreds of ventilators to Florida as Covid surge continues

Video: How to avoid a surprise bill for a COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The federal government has sent hundreds of ventilators and other equipment this week to help Florida respond to a record number of Covid hospitalizations.

The devices, which came from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile, included 200 ventilators and 100 smaller breathing devices and related supplies, said an official of the Department of Health and Human Services.

A record number of people have been hospitalized in Florida in a surge of Covid infections being driven largely by the unvaccinated, public health officials have said.

On Tuesday, 14,787 people were hospitalized for Covid-19, 145 percent more than during the state’s previous peak in July 2020, according to the Florida Hospital Association. Nearly 90 percent of the state’s intensive care beds were in use, and 85 percent of all patient beds were filled, the group said.

