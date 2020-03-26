U.S. passes China and Italy for most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world

TAMPA (WFLA) – The United States has surpassed China and Italy for the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world.

According to the Department of Health’s website, the United States has confirmed 82,404 cases of the coronavirus with 1,178 deaths and 619 people who have recovered from the virus.

By comparison, Italy has 80,589 cases of coronavirus with 8,215 deaths and 10,361 people who have recovered. While China is reporting 81,782 cases with 3,291 deaths and 74,181 deaths in the country.

Globally there have been 526,044 cases of COVID-19 with 23,709 deaths.

There are now 2,355 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, up 328 from Wednesday night. This includes 2,235 cases in Florida residents and 120 cases in non-Florida residents. Five more deaths were reported on Thursday, including one in Hillsborough County. The death toll stands at 28.

