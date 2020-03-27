U.S. passes 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have surpassed 100,000 on Friday, doubling in just three days.

On Thursday, the United States had surpassed China and Italy for the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world and was at 82,404 cases with 1,178 deaths and 619 people who have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, the United States now sits at 100,717 cases with 1,544 deaths. Globally there have been 590,594 cases of COVID-19 with 26,943 deaths.

So far, 2,900 people have tested positive for the virus in Florida, including 2,765 Floridians and 135 others from out of state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death toll stands at 34 with nearly 500 people who have been hospitalized.

There are currently 416 cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area.

During a news conference Friday, Gov. DeSantis announced he will sign a new executive order requiring travelers from the New Orleans area of Louisiana to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving. This comes following a similar order put in place for the New York tri-state area.

“There’s a fear that as New Orleans becomes more of a hotspot that you could have an influx of people coming into the Panhandle from Louisiana,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to be authorizing the use of checkpoints on roads coming in to Florida.”

The governor also announced Friday he’s suspending vacation rentals throughout the state.

“The concern is people in some of these hotspots now wanting to come here. Now’s not really the time to do that,” he said.

New vacation rentals will be suspended for two weeks. Anyone in a vacation rental now is asked to finish up and go home.

