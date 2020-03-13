U-Haul giving 30 days free storage to college students displaced by coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – U-Haul is looking out for college students left with nowhere to go amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For a limited time, the storage company is offering college students 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul owned and operated facilities.

Many students across the country were forced to fend for themselves after hundreds of colleges canceled class and shifted to online learning in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said U-Haul President John Taylor. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

To take advantage of the offer, you must be 19 with a valid driver’s license to operate vans and trucks and have a college ID.

Click on uhaul.com/storage to find the store nearest you. Contact the store by phone or visit in person to take advantage of the offer.

