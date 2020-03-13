U-Haul giving 30 days free storage to college students displaced by coronavirus

FILE – In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. U-Haul has a New Year’s resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won’t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a “healthier workforce.” The new policy will start Feb. 1, 2020. and won’t apply to those hired before then. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – U-Haul is looking out for college students left with nowhere to go amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For a limited time, the storage company is offering college students 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul owned and operated facilities.

Many students across the country were forced to fend for themselves after hundreds of colleges canceled class and shifted to online learning in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said U-Haul President John Taylor. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

To take advantage of the offer, you must be 19 with a valid driver’s license to operate vans and trucks and have a college ID.

Click on uhaul.com/storage to find the store nearest you. Contact the store by phone or visit in person to take advantage of the offer.

