Two additional patients die from coronavirus at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, 7 total

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced two new patients at the hospital have died from coronavirus bringing the total to 7.

To date, 69 patients have tested positive and nine additional staff employees at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the hospital is caring for 32 patients who have tested positive for the virus at this time. The hospital has tested more than 840 people since the outbreak began.

The hospital has safely discharged 41 positive patients.

