Twitter to allow some employees to work from home forever

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE/WFLA) – Twitter says it will let some of its staff continue working from home “forever” if they want as long as their role and situation enables them to work from home.

The decision reflects how some measures implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a new normal for corporate America even after the immediate health crisis passes.

Twitter said the experience of working from home for the past few months has shown it can work at scale.

The social media company does not expect to open most of its offices, or support business travel, before September.

Most recently, Facebook and Google had announced its employees will be working from home for the rest of the year amid the pandemic.

