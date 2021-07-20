Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, again, for COVID-19 tweets

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congressional leaders have always faced rebels in their ranks. But Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are presenting top House Republicans with a test of how to handle a new breed of Trump-era, social media-savvy firebrands. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(NBC News) — Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Monday after a pair of posts about Covid-19 that the company said violated its misinformation policy.

Greene, who has compared mask mandates at the U.S. Capitol to the Holocaust and was suspended from Twitter earlier this year for making false claims about voter fraud, will be locked out of the social media platform for 12 hours.

In the tweets, posted Sunday and Monday, Greene made unsubstantiated claims about Covid-19 and the vaccination effort.

The claims come as a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus surges across states with low vaccination rates, leaving hospital and public health officials bracing for a spike in cases and deaths.

