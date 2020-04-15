Trump’s signature will be printed on coronavirus stimulus checks

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump signs the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act, in the Oval office at the White House on February 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump also spoke to reporters on the topic of Roger Stone, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and 2020 presidential candidates. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(CNN)—President Trump’s name will be on the stimulus checks sent to millions of americans to soften the coronavirus’ economic impact, according to an administration official.

It is the first time a president’s written name has been featured on an IRS check.

The senior administration official says the decision to add the president’s name won’t cause a delay in expediting the checks. The process was already set to take up to 20 weeks.

Two senior officials told the Washington Post the decision would likely set back the delivery date on the first set of paper checks.

The Treasury Department denied that claim. A department spokesperson told the post the first batch of checks was still set to go out next week.

CNN has reached out to the White House and the Treasury Department for comment.

