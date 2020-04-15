Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Trump’s signature will be printed on coronavirus stimulus checks

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump signs the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act, in the Oval office at the White House on February 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump also spoke to reporters on the topic of Roger Stone, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and 2020 presidential candidates. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(CNN)—President Trump’s name will be on the stimulus checks sent to millions of americans to soften the coronavirus’ economic impact, according to an administration official.

It is the first time a president’s written name has been featured on an IRS check.

The senior administration official says the decision to add the president’s name won’t cause a delay in expediting the checks. The process was already set to take up to 20 weeks.

Two senior officials told the Washington Post the decision would likely set back the delivery date on the first set of paper checks.

The Treasury Department denied that claim. A department spokesperson told the post the first batch of checks was still set to go out next week.

CNN has reached out to the White House and the Treasury Department for comment.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa crime rate amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa crime rate amid pandemic"

Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week"

Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay"

Kriseman on curfews and masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kriseman on curfews and masks"

Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money"

a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood"

Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss