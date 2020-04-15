Trump: US past peak for new coronavirus cases, plans being finalized to reopen country

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump said Wednesday that data shows the United States is past the peak of new coronavirus cases.

“The battle continues but data suggests we have passed the peak of new cases,” the president said during his daily White House update. “Hopefully that will continue and we will continue to make great progress.”

The president noted that many large cities are showing “great signs of progress.”

According to Trump, the data puts the country in a “very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country.” The president says he will provide more information on those guidelines on Thursday.

“We’ll be opening up some states much sooner than others,” he said. “We think some of the states can actually open up before the deadline of May 1. I think that will be a very exciting time indeed. Governors are looking forward, they’re chomping at the bit to get going.”

