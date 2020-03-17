Trump tweets about coronavirus using term ‘Chinese Virus’

Coronavirus

by: Kimmy Yam

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(NBC) — President Donald Trump drew backlash Monday night after posting a tweet using the phrase “Chinese Virus.”

After giving an address Monday afternoon in which he said the country may be headed toward recession and urged social distancing, he later tweeted his confidence in and support for various sectors while including the offensive remark.

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!” he wrote.

Many officials, including the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have criticized the phrase as inaccurate and potentially harmful in promoting racist associations between the virus and those from China.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried"

St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry"

Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them"

Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss