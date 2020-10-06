President Trump says no coronavirus stimulus bill until after the election

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Trump says there will be no coronavirus stimulus bill until after the election.

In his statement, Trump said he plans to pass a “major stimulus bill” if he is re-elected on Nov. 3.

Trump accused Nancy Pelosi of “not negotiating in good faith” and said he is rejecting the offer while “looking at the future of our country.”

The House recently passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that President Trump on Tuesday said was to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19.

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were set to talk again on Tuesday afternoon in hopes of striking a bipartisan deal.

Republicans said the Democrats’ plan still costs too much, although Democrats have reduced the price tag by over a trillion dollars since May. The House vote was 214-207.

Stimulus relief for Americans was the first piece of business President Donald Trump tweeted about from inside Walter Reed over the weekend. The message from Trump underscored the political importance of reaching a bipartisan deal and delivering new direct payments.

“Our great USA wants and needs stimulus,” tweeted Trump. “Work together and get it done.”

OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

President Trump later tweeted that he wants Republicans to “stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

A bipartisan deal has been long delayed by disagreements over Democratic demands for aid to state and local governments and Republican insistence for a provision protecting businesses and schools from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

President Trump said he has asked Sen. Mitch McConnell to “focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee” to the U.S. Supreme Court.

