President Trump says no coronavirus stimulus bill until after the election

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Trump says there will be no coronavirus stimulus bill until after the election.
In his statement, Trump said he plans to pass a “major stimulus bill” if he is re-elected on Nov. 3.
Trump accused Nancy Pelosi of “not negotiating in good faith” and said he is rejecting the offer while “looking at the future of our country.”
The House recently passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that President Trump on Tuesday said was to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were set to talk again on Tuesday afternoon in hopes of striking a bipartisan deal.
Republicans said the Democrats’ plan still costs too much, although Democrats have reduced the price tag by over a trillion dollars since May. The House vote was 214-207.
Stimulus relief for Americans was the first piece of business President Donald Trump tweeted about from inside Walter Reed over the weekend. The message from Trump underscored the political importance of reaching a bipartisan deal and delivering new direct payments.
“Our great USA wants and needs stimulus,” tweeted Trump. “Work together and get it done.”
President Trump later tweeted that he wants Republicans to “stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
A bipartisan deal has been long delayed by disagreements over Democratic demands for aid to state and local governments and Republican insistence for a provision protecting businesses and schools from coronavirus-related lawsuits.
President Trump said he has asked Sen. Mitch McConnell to “focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee” to the U.S. Supreme Court.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
