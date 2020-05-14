Trump says new House coronavirus relief package is dead on arrival

WASHINGTON (NBC) — President Donald Trump shot down the massive new Democratic coronavirus relief package ahead of a planned House vote Friday.
“DOA. Dead on arrival. Of course, Nancy Pelosi knows that,” he told reporters Wednesday at the White House.
About one-third of the $3 trillion legislation is relief for state, local and tribal governments, which many Republicans are resisting. The measure also includes assistance to essential workers, an extension of unemployment insurance beyond July, another round of $1,200 direct cash payments and various other measures that are unlikely to gain bipartisan support but serve as an opening bid for Democrats.
