LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Trump received COVID-19 vaccine after claiming he was ‘immune’

Coronavirus

by: , NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WASHINGTON (NBC/WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were both vaccinated against COVID-19 at the white house in January, a Trump adviser confirmed to NBC on Monday.

Speaking at CPAC on Sunday, Mr. Trump encouraged supporters to get vaccinated saying, “Everybody” should get the coronavirus vaccine.

This is the first time the former president has advocated for getting the shot though it’s not known which vaccine the Trumps received.

Both former President Trump and the former first lady had the COVID-19 virus.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October, at which time he repeatedly downplayed the severity of the virus, claiming afterwards that he was “immune.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss