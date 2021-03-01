Trump received COVID-19 vaccine after claiming he was ‘immune’

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WASHINGTON (NBC/WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were both vaccinated against COVID-19 at the white house in January, a Trump adviser confirmed to NBC on Monday.

Speaking at CPAC on Sunday, Mr. Trump encouraged supporters to get vaccinated saying, “Everybody” should get the coronavirus vaccine.

This is the first time the former president has advocated for getting the shot though it’s not known which vaccine the Trumps received.

Both former President Trump and the former first lady had the COVID-19 virus.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October, at which time he repeatedly downplayed the severity of the virus, claiming afterwards that he was “immune.”