Trump rally venue fined $3,000 for violating Nevada’s coronavirus guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/NBC)—The facility where President Donald Trump held his Nevada rally has been fined for COVID-19 violations.

The City of Henderson issued a $3,000 fine to Xtreme Manufacturing for hosting the rally on Sunday.

A compliance officer found six violations of the state’s COVID-19 directives, which currently bar holding private gatherings with more than 50 people.

A business licensing violation was also issued.

The city said a compliance letter and verbal warning were given to Xtreme before the campaign event.

The company’s owner said he was exercising the right to assemble and the right to free speech by allowing the event to take place.

“My goal was to continue the great American traditions of the right to assemble and to free speech. No different than the thousands that are allowed to assemble at gaming tables, maskless pool parties and protests across the street,” said Don Ahern. “I believe that it is my patriotic duty to do what is right for our country. And what is right is supporting President Donald J. Trump.”

Xtreme has 30 days to respond to the notice and either pay the penalty or dispute the violation.

LATEST STORIES: