Trump ‘enthusiastic’ over unproven coronavirus therapeutic, MyPillow creator says

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – MyPillow creator and devout Trump supporter Mike Lindell says the president is “enthusiastic” over the unproven coronavirus therapeutic, oleandrin.

Oleandrin is an extract from the plant Nerium oleander. The raw oleander plant is highly toxic, and consumption of it can be fatal.

Lindell says he and Trump participated in a July meeting at the White House regarding the use of oleandrin as a possible coronavirus therapeutic.

Trump confirmed on Monday that he’s heard about oleandrin, but still seemed to be in an information-gathering phase.

“It’s just something that people are talking about very strongly? We’ll look at it. We’ll look at it. We’re looking at a lot of different things. I will say the FDA has been great. They are very close. We’re very close to a vaccine. Very close to a therapeutic. I’ve heard that name mentioned. We’ll find out. I could get back to you later.”

The President has been known to embrace and promote unscientific approaches to the coronavirus. He previously said he took daily doses of hydroxychloroquine, a drug he’s long touted as a potential coronavirus cure even as medical experts and the FDA question its efficacy and warn of potentially harmful side effects.