Trump blames Obama for poor coronavirus response

Coronavirus

by: KRON Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON/CNN) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence sat down Wednesday afternoon to discuss coronavirus testing.

This after the first death due to COVID-19 was reported in California — the 11th in the country.

Last month, Trump put his VP in charge of overseeing the nation’s response to the deadly virus.

But that didn’t stop the president from putting his two cents in about the epidemic. Trump turned the blame to former President Barack Obama and his administration for how they responded to the coronavirus.

“The Obama Administration made a decision on testing that turned out ot be very detrimental to what we are doing and we undid that decision a few days ago, so that the testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion,” Trump said. “It was a decision we disagreed with. I don’t think we would have made it, but for some reason it was made, but we have undone that decision.”

The VP added, stating that thanks to Trump, states can now conduct proper coronavirus tests.

“The last administration asserted FDA jurisdiction over testing and development of tests like this and the president changed that on Saturday,” Pence said. “So that now as I spoke to several governors this morning, states now have the ability to actually conduct the coronavirus test in state labs and university laboratories.”

On Wednesday, the House passed a bipartisan $8.3 billion bill to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The Senate is likely to pass the measure Thursday and send it to the White House for Trump’s signature. The legislation came together in little more than a week — and more than triples Trump’s request — sped along by fears of the outbreak’s growing threat.

Trump is sure to sign the measure, which has the blessing of top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California.

“This moment calls for collaboration and unity,” McConnell said. “It’s time to give our public health experts and healthcare professionals the surge resources they need at this challenging time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen's death responds to sheriff's comments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen's death responds to sheriff's comments"

'We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March' Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March' Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies"

Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House"

Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus"

After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table

Thumbnail for the video titled "After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table"

Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws"

Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off"

Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing"

Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics"

St.Pete Grand Prix Coronavirus preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Grand Prix Coronavirus preparations"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss