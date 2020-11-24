Tropicana Field COVID-19 testing site sees high demand ahead of Thanksgiving

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a holiday rush to get tested for coronavirus at Tropicana Field.

A record-breaking 1,300 people went to the drive-through site on Saturday with wait times averaging two hours.

A Pinellas County Emergency Management spokesman said health officials around the country are concerned about COVID spread.

“We’re still dealing with COVID-19 and starting to see a gradual uptick locally,” said Josh Boatwright.

Boatwright says you can’t rely on test results to assure you’re safe on the holiday. The Department of Health said even if your tests turned out negative, you’re not in the clear this Thanksgiving.

“It’s been widely reported that the rapid test is a good indicator but it’s not as accurate as a PCR (traditional) test,” Boatwright said. “If you get your results in a couple of days and you’ve been out seeing other people you could still be exposed and could be a risk to others even if you’re not showing symptoms yet,” Boatwright said.

A spokesman with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County said now is not the time for COVID fatigue.

“Stay socially distanced, protect yourself…, whether you like them a party or cute, where these things,” said Maggie Hall pointing to her masks.

Hall said if everyone can stay safe now, it can hopefully create better days ahead.

