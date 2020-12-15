Tropicana Field COVID-19 testing site closed for remainder of Tuesday

(Previously uploaded photo of the Tropicana Field testing site via WFLA)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus testing site at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg is closed for the remainder of Dec. 15.

According to Pinellas County Marketing and Communications, the site has reached capacity, but residents can be tested at other locations.

Rapid testing is available at the location, but residents are asked to know what type of test they required, as some employers, airlines and other entities require a PCR test.

According to an email received by 8 On Your Side from the county, results from the PCR test may take several days.

