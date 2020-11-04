Tropicana Field COVID-19 test site shut down early Tuesday, what it could mean for Pinellas residents

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus numbers are on the rise and having a direct impact on the Tampa Bay area.

On Tuesday, the Tropicana Field COVID-19 testing site shut down early.

8 Is On Your Side getting answers about why and how this could impact you moving forward.

The Trop test site is usually open 8 a.m. through 3 p.m., but workers had to close the line off around 1:30 p.m. because of overcrowding.

Pinellas County officials said they closed the site early because there was a two-hour wait and staff wanted to ensure that everyone waiting could get tested.

“We have seen an increase of people coming in,” said Cathie Perkins, Director for Pinellas County Emergency Management.

“We don’t know if it’s related to the fact that it’s getting colder, and people are having more cold and flu symptoms. Or if over the weekend people got together for Halloween and they want to get tested to verify whether or not they may have been exposed,” Perkins said.

Screenshots from the latest information released by Pinellas County and the FL State Department of Health.

“We have seen a bit of an increase in the COVID cases, watching the positivity rates…it has inched up a little bit,” Perkins said.

“Yeah, that’s just crazy! I went and got tested a couple of months back,” said St. Pete resident Audrey Short.

Short said she tested negative for coronavirus but is nervous about the recent rise.

“It’s a little unsettling as a musician and artist in the area. I’ve been hoping things will pick back up from me and all of my friends and everything,” Short said.

“It’s not where we want to be. We obviously are concerned anytime we see the number of COVID cases rise,” said Tom Iovino, FL Department of Health official with Pinellas County.

Iovino said in recent months the percent positive rate was down close to 3%. Now, according to the Department of Health website, it’s more than double at 7.16%. That’s just below the state’s number at 7.75%.

Perkins said they’re analyzing the changes.

“Trying to make sure we keep everyone safe, especially with cold and flu season coming now. A lot of people are very concerned about symptoms,” Perkins said.

“If you start to feel flu-like symptoms it’s a good idea to get COVID tested to make sure you’re not actually dealing with COVID symptoms,” Iovino said.

According to charts from the Florida Department of Health, daily positive cases spiked in July, then dipped, and are now back on the rise.

With Halloween behind us, Iovino is worried about the upcoming holidays.

“Especially with holidays coming up, we know there are going to be people who travel, who get together with family or friends. We certainly don’t want to see that spike as we did after Memorial Day or the 4th of July,” Iovino said.

“I think it’s scary because they’re going to start shutting [the city] down and then people are going to be like, ‘well do I have the flu or do I have COVID?'” said Gregg Cooley, who lives in St. Pete and is also in the entertainment business.

Cooley was upset to hear the number of people getting tested at the Tropicana Field site is on the rise.

The site resumed normal hours Wednesday.

However, on Tuesday, the state changed COVID-19 rapid testing vendors in Pinellas County, so they won’t have them for a few days. The Emergency Management team said one of the next closest places to go for rapid testing in the interim is Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

