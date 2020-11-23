Travelers take precautions at Tampa airport as millions keep Thanksgiving plans despite warnings

TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanksgiving travelers going through Tampa International Airport are taking precautions while sticking to their travel plans this year, despite warnings from health officials.

The Perrys flew to Tampa from Philadelphia on Monday.

“We take every precaution possible,” said Yvonne Perry. “We’re very proactive.”

Perry said she wore a mask covered by a face shield to make sure she was safe. She explained logic should prevail as people travel this year.

“Just basically due diligence. If you do your due diligence and be logical,” she said.

Even though health and government officials warn against travel this Thanksgiving, more than a million people hit the skies Sunday alone. The Transportation Security Administration said it is the most number of check-ins in a day since the pandemic started in March.

Dr. Jay Wolfson of USF Health said planes are safe. It is the airports where people should worry, he noted.

“People need to realize the dangerous places – the coming and going from the terminal while you’re waiting in line in the terminal,” Dr. Wolfson said. “You can touch things as well. So be careful when you’re touching surfaces. Especially hard surfaces that can hold on to viral deposits for hours, in some cases.”

He had simple advice for those planning to travel.

“Wear your mask. Socially distance. Wash your hands,” he said.

As for the Perrys, they made it to Florida and were not worried a bit.

“This is the second time we’ve flown since September. So we’re definitely comfortable. Everybody follows the rules,” Truman Perry said.