Trails, tennis courts, golf course to open in Lakeland on Friday

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Trails, boat ramps, tennis courts, dog parks and even, the Cleveland Heights Golf Course will be reopened in Lakeland on Friday, a move that aims to follow Polk County’s lead.

“I think we should look at right now going ahead and being prepared to be in line with the county and having those passive facilities open on Friday,” said city commissioner Scott Franklin, who proposed the move in a special city commission meeting Monday night.

Commissioners voted 7-0 to reopen “passive” areas on May 1, the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ safer-at-home order is set to expire.

The commissioners had closed all parks and recreation areas on April 1 after going back and forth about the measure over several meetings.

The areas that are reopening Friday are unmanned and do not attract large crowds of people.

Playgrounds, basketball courts, athletic fields and libraries are some of the facilities that will remain closed.

“Those that are coming out and enjoying our passive recreation facilities, still need to be responsible. Still need to follow social distancing guidelines and practice your good hygiene,” said Kevin Cook, the city’s communications director.

The tennis courts and golf courses will follow guidelines from the U.S. Tennis Association and Professional Golfers’ Association, respectively.

“The carts are going to be cleaned after every use. and they’re going to limit the number of golfers by hole,” said Cook.

The commissioners and Mayor Bill Mutz sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis last week urging him to reopen counties after a 14-day reduction in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Basically governments could decide whether they wanted to close parks or not on their own. We had parks closed. Especially the trails, we had a lot of individuals contacting us about our trails being closed,” said Cook.

Officials said in the meeting Monday that Lake Hollingsworth would be opened on Saturday. The city took the opportunity to repave parts of it during the closure.

Polk County plans to also open some areas on Friday.

“We’ll open everything we can as soon as we can,” said Bill Braswell, chair of the board of county commissioners, to 8 On Your Side reporter Staci DaSilva last week.

