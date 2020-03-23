Trader Joe’s adds shopping hour for seniors amid coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2008 file photo, a customer departs Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles. The grocery store chain Trader Joe’s is recalling peanut butter that has been linked to 29 salmonella illnesses in 18 states, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012 (AP Photos/Ric Francis, File)

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is joining a number of retailers in offering special shopping hours to elderly adults amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket is now reserving the first hour of its day for senior citizens.

The company did not give a specific age range for the offer, but it’s generally for adults ages 65 and older.

Trader Joe’s will also have an extra line outside its front door for seniors to provide those customers with a quicker entrance.

A number of stores have added senior hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walgreens is also adding a senior hour on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The company also says customers 55 and older will receive special discounts on Tuesdays.

