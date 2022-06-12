TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers entering the United States are no longer required to take a COVID-19 test to enter the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the requirement is now unnecessary as COVID-19 infection rates have dropped dramatically since the latest spike in January 2022. The CDC also cited the overall lower risk of severe disease and deaths.

Some Tampa International Airport travelers said they wish the decision came sooner.

“It causes delays, it causes problems especially if you test positive,” traveler Dawn Eaddy said.

“It’s very difficult, very difficult you spend time, and time in lines waiting, sometimes you miss your flight,” added Miguel Salas.

The Biden administration plans to work with airlines to ensure a smooth transition with the change. However, not all travelers agreed.

“Concerning it’s just the nature of the virus, if there’s no testing required. I mean vaccines are one thing, but testing is another,” Dottie Shafran said.