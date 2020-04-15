TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Times are tough at Tampa International Airport right now with air travel down a whopping 95%.

Prior to COVID-19, 40,000 passengers flew out of the airport every day, now it’s down to 1,500.

Joe Lopano, the CEO of TPA says “we have some flights going out with no passengers on them. We have other flights going out with 1-3 passengers.”

TSA officials said agents screened 97,130 travelers, down 95 percent from 2.1 million travelers on the same weekday a year ago and less than half the amount of just two weeks ago.

Lopano says empty or near-empty planes are still flying because just like essential workers, there are essential travelers.

“There are medical people. There are scientists who need to get places so even though the planes aren’t full there’s a need for certain people to get certain places.”

Tampa International just received $81 million through the federal CARES act.

“We have some breathing room thanks to this act and we’re going to be using it immediately.”

A good share of that money will be used to cover payroll and avoid laying off airport workers.

“We’ve done everything we can to keep our employees safe and to keep the place clean but the minute they give us the go-ahead sign we will be there smiling and ready to greet you.”

