TPA begins deep cleaning after traveler tests positive for coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport has upped its cleaning and sanitation efforts after a traveler who flew through the airport tested positive for the coronavirus.

State officials announced Monday that a woman in her 20s tested positive for the coronavirus after flying through the airport after a trip to northern Italy, an area that is dealing with a large coronavirus outbreak.

Tampa International spokeswoman Emily Nipps said the airport has stepped up its cleaning and sanitation efforts, particularly around high-touch areas. Extra hand sanitizers will also be available to travelers throughout the airport.

It’s still unclear how many people the woman may have come into contact with. Nipps did not say when the woman flew into Tampa or whether she showed any symptoms on the flight.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said the woman tested positive for COVID-19 after a recent trip to Northern Italy and that she remains isolated at her home.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the woman had a roommate who is currently under self-isolation.

Twenty-three people have been tested so far in the state of Florida. An additional 184 people are being monitored.

