Town of Longboat Key approves face mask mandate for indoor and outdoor spaces

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The town of Longboat Key has voted 7-0 to approve a mandatory mask order, requiring people to wear face coverings indoors and outdoors in public areas where social distancing is not possible.

The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 3 and will expire in 60 days unless it is extended or repealed prior to its expiration date.

The order contains exceptions such as people not required to wear masks for anyone with health conditions that may prevent them from wearing masks. As well anyone under the age of six leaving it to the discretion of that a child’s parent, guardian, or accompanying adult

People would be required to wear masks unless they are working in a business or profession that does not have interactions with other people or can maintain social distance.

If you are are eating or exercising you are allowed to remove your mask.

A violation of the ordinance will carry a penalty of up to $500 with a first offense being a $100 fine.

Lakeland also passed a mask mandate which goes into effect tonight.

