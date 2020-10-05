Top Trump campaign official ridicules Joe Biden’s mask-wearing after president, allies infected

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, speaks to reporters in New York. Late last month, the Trump campaign moved two veteran political aides into senior leadership roles, reflective of an effort to bring more experience to the campaign team. And on Friday, June 5, 2020, the campaign brought on board former communications chief Miller as a senior adviser as well. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (NBC)— A top adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday ridiculed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s mask-wearing even as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with Covid-19.

Speaking with ABC’s “This Week,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller was asked about Trump’s comments on masks at Tuesday’s debate. Trump ridiculed Biden for frequently wearing a mask in public and defended having large rallies with many maskless attendees.

“I don’t wear masks like him every time you see him he’s got a mask,” Trump said. “He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Miller claimed the campaign “hasn’t been cavalier at all” about the virus, pointing to temperature checks and mask giveaways, but criticized Biden for his frequent mask-wearing.

