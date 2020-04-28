Top ER doctor who treated coronavirus patients dies of suicide

(NBC)—A well-known ER doctor who battled to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic has taken her own life after describing the horrors she saw.

Dr. Lorna Breen, an emergency room doctor at New York’s Presbyterian Hospital, took her own life after surviving the virus, NBC News reported.

“Like the many heroes that are still there, she was in every way in the trenches of this war, fighting the effects of this COVID virus that she contracted herself,” her father said in a statement to NBC News.

Life and death struggles are part of the job at any hospital, but for many health care workers, the coronavirus has been more difficult and more emotional.

“I wish I had known the type of emotional havoc this would cause on my life, the lives of my colleagues and my patients,” said Dr. Jeff Le from Maimonides Hospital in New York City.

Some of the workers worry that what they are seeing now will affect them for the rest of their life.

“It’s hard not to take your work home with you. I sit at home reliving each death, each delay in my head,” said Dr. Rishi Rattan, who spoke to NBC News last week from the University of Miami.

Nurse Ashley Way tells NBC News she struggles with the same thing.

“I would say that was probably my toughest day because I’ve never seen anything like that ever. Not having someone at their side while they’re sitting (wiping eyes) there dying,” Way said.

Breen’s father remembered his daughter as a hero “who gave her life for her friends and the city.”

LATEST STORIES: