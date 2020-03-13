1  of  2
Tom Hanks provides medical update for himself, Rita Wilson in Australia

SYDNEY (KTVI) – Actors Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson remain in isolation at an Australian hospital after both tested positive for COVID-19.

Hanks said he and Wilson are “taking it one-day-at-a-time” while they ride the virus out, praising doctors and medical staff “Down Under” for taking care of them.

In the meantime, Hanks said the best thing for everyone would be to “follow the advice of experts” and to take care of one another.

The couple has been in Australia while Hanks works on an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Filming began in January but production has been suspended due to health concerns tied to Hanks’ diagnosis.

Anyone who has been in close contact with Hanks or Wilson will have to go into self-quarantine, according to Australian health officials.

On Wednesday, Hanks posted to social media that he and Wilson had felt tired, achy, and feverish like they had colds. They went and got tested as a precaution and both came back positive for coronavirus.

